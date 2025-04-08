Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) PT at $614.62

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $614.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LII shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $702.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Lennox International by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $523.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.94. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $445.63 and a fifty-two week high of $682.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

