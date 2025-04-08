Analysts Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Target Price at $8.63

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $130,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,689. This trade represents a 5.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,086,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,689,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 784,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after purchasing an additional 729,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,830,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 638,385 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFST opened at $6.51 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.30.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

