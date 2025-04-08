Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $256.80

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $246.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.61. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $159.14 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $281.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

