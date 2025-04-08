Analyzing Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) & Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL)

Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL – Get Free Report) and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Alpha and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Alpha N/A N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Alpha and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Alpha N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.66 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -20.08

Analyst Ratings

Generation Alpha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Generation Alpha and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 0.00 Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00

Given Generation Alpha’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Alpha is more favorable than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock.

Volatility & Risk

Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Generation Alpha beats Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Alpha

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting, plant nutrient products, and ancillary equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lighting controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity lighting accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. It primarily serves commercial and retail cannabis growers in the medical and adult use recreational markets; distributors; and retailers. Generation Alpha, Inc. markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings, as well as ecommerce websites. The company was formerly known as Solis Tek Inc. Generation Alpha, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Upland, California.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

