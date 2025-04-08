Analyzing Unisys (NYSE:UIS) & Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY)

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pony AI and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Unisys -9.63% -16.84% 1.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pony AI and Unisys”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $75.03 million 30.42 N/A N/A N/A Unisys $2.01 billion 0.13 -$430.70 million ($2.83) -1.33

Analyst Recommendations

Pony AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unisys.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pony AI and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Unisys 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pony AI currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 193.58%. Unisys has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.19%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pony AI is more favorable than Unisys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Unisys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pony AI beats Unisys on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pony AI

(Get Free Report)

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About Unisys

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.