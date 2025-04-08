Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,574,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,603,000 after acquiring an additional 214,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,020,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,756,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 59,439 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.24.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35 and a beta of 3.08. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $42.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

