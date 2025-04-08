Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 261 ($3.32), with a volume of 38761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.31).

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £144.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.71.

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 13.90 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aptitude Software Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptitude Software Group plc will post 18.018018 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

About Aptitude Software Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

(Get Free Report)

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.