Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

