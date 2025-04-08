Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 12,050.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Arcosa by 1,044.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.85. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.11 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

