Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) & Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Head-To-Head Survey

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ares Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ares Management and Acadian Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 5 9 0 2.64 Acadian Asset Management 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Ares Management currently has a consensus target price of $170.62, indicating a potential upside of 37.04%. Acadian Asset Management has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.34%. Given Ares Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Acadian Asset Management.

This table compares Ares Management and Acadian Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 11.35% 16.64% 3.41% Acadian Asset Management 16.81% 1,000.27% 18.11%

Dividends

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Acadian Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Ares Management pays out 183.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadian Asset Management pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Management and Acadian Asset Management”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $3.88 billion 10.11 $440.96 million $2.03 61.33 Acadian Asset Management $505.60 million 1.71 $85.00 million $2.24 10.44

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Acadian Asset Management. Acadian Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ares Management has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadian Asset Management has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

