Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,893 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $179.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

