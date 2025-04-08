Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713,300 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 91,590 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kohl’s by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 573,579 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.