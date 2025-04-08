Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.98 Million Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 344,126 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Korea Electric Power worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 12.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 35.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 98,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

