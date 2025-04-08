Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,962 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Crane worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,961,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,127,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,890,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 132,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,340 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average is $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Crane has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CR

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.