Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Knife River were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Knife River by 90.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Knife River by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Knife River by 36.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Knife River stock opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $66.13 and a one year high of $108.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.80 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

