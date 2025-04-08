Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,359,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

BLND stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $845.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

In other news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,264.81. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

