Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 388,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.71% of Lindblad Expeditions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 191,546 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 499,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 207,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.87.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

