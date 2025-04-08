Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 492,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356,000.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYFT

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.