Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 40,273 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,273 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.36% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 240.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.46 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

