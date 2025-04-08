Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 239.43 ($3.05), with a volume of 2222925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.12).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 263.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.59. The firm has a market cap of £397.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashoka India Equity Investment had a net margin of 82.47% and a return on equity of 26.35%.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

