Atb Cap Markets Boosts Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPB. Raymond James raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.85.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$6.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.78.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

