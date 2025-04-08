Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.55 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.93), with a volume of 788324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.98).
Augmentum Fintech Trading Down 5.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.53. The company has a market capitalization of £123.02 million and a P/E ratio of 0.70.
Augmentum Fintech Company Profile
Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.
Their portfolio of 24 fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, Onfido, Grover and Cushon.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Augmentum Fintech
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.