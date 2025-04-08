Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.83 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 4674920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.44 ($0.43).

Avacta Group Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £134.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.36.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company challenging current drug delivery methods to expand the utility of highly potent cancer therapeutics.The Company benefits from a world class research and development facility, team of exceptionally talented scientists and a highly experienced management team with members located in both the London headquarters and the US.

Our proprietary pre|CISION® platform masks toxic warheads by binding them to a short, engineered peptide that is cleavable only by the tumor-specific protease, fibroblast activation protein (FAP).

