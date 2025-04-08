Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 319.80 ($4.07), with a volume of 24424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310.50 ($3.95).

Avingtrans Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £101.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 351.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 380.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Avingtrans had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avingtrans plc will post 15.0753769 earnings per share for the current year.

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

About Avingtrans

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

