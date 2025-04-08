Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 158.50 ($2.02), with a volume of 242164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.10).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust news, insider Neil Rogan bought 20,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £39,856.60 ($50,733.96). Also, insider Seema Paterson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £19,100 ($24,312.63). 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies.

See Also

