Barclays Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $87.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,064,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,783,000 after buying an additional 257,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,672 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,640,000 after acquiring an additional 335,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

