Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Price

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. William Blair started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $207.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.04. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.