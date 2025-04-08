Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 105705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$14.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

