Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Today – April 6th

QUALCOMM, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that are significantly involved in the research, development, or application of AI technologies. These companies span various industries and focus on using AI to enhance products, services, or operational efficiency, making them appealing to investors seeking exposure to the evolving AI market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $11.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,007,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,142. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $126.68 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $14.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.26. 9,689,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.46 and a 200-day moving average of $311.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $53.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $720.69. 2,897,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $917.80 and its 200-day moving average is $980.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

