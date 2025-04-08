Best Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 5th

Get alerts:

Oracle, Core Scientific, and Globant are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that utilize or develop blockchain technology as a core part of their business operations. These companies may be involved in creating blockchain platforms, offering related services, or integrating blockchain to enhance transparency and efficiency, providing investors exposure to the growth and innovation in the digital ledger space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,968,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095,122. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average is $169.33.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,842,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,001,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 6.80.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $238.32.

