Best Casino Stocks To Consider – April 5th

Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, and DraftKings are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares in companies that operate gambling establishments, such as casinos, gaming resorts, and integrated entertainment complexes. Their performance is often influenced by economic cycles, regulatory changes, and tourism trends, making them potentially volatile investments that can offer growth during favorable market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded down $11.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,987,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 935.50.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,306,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.16. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $108.50.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 18,103,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,664,830. DraftKings has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15.

