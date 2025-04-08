Best Ecommerce Stocks To Research – April 6th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, Post, BellRing Brands, and Regal Rexnord are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that earn a significant portion of their revenue from online transactions and digital retail operations. These include online marketplaces, digital payment processors, and even traditional retailers that have shifted their focus to internet-based sales platforms, all of which thrive on the global growth of digital commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,185,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,182,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,434,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,482. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. 20,513,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,216,583. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68 and a beta of -0.29.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $30.98 on Friday, reaching $942.43. The company had a trading volume of 451,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $874.98 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,013.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,076.44.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $117.51. 2,036,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,003. Post has a 52 week low of $99.62 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,857. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

NYSE:RRX traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,693. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

