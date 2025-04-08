Best Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – April 6th

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients, NWTN, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, and Nuvve are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce, or distribute renewable energy solutions, such as solar, wind, or hydropower. These investments are popular among environmentally conscious investors aiming to support the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon energy future while potentially benefiting from the growing market for alternative energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,476. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.40. 21,729,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,948. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 937,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. Mercer International has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of RELL stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 181,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $140.20 million, a P/E ratio of 324.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,355. The company has a market cap of $1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $17.30.

