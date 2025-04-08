Best Leisure Stocks To Follow Now – April 5th

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, NetEase, MGM Resorts International, Pool, and Ryman Hospitality Properties are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that operate in the entertainment, recreation, and hospitality sectors, such as theme parks, sports venues, travel companies, and recreational product manufacturers. Their financial performance is often linked to discretionary consumer spending and overall economic conditions, meaning these stocks can be more volatile during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $15.23 on Friday, reaching $108.22. 13,257,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,337. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.57. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.89. 7,866,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,831. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.78.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,166,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,583. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $6.08 on Friday, reaching $98.86. 3,078,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,010. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.51.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $26.86. 11,273,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,226. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.05. 789,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,601. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $402.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.37.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Shares of RHP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,662. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $121.77.

