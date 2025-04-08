Best Medical Stocks To Follow Now – April 6th

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Walmart are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies involved in healthcare, such as pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotech firms, and medical device producers. These stocks are influenced by industry-specific factors like regulatory approval, research and development outcomes, and global health trends, making them an integral part of diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $15.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $524.94. 9,914,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $509.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.12. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $480.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded down $51.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $737.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $699.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $848.36 and its 200-day moving average is $831.93.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.09. 36,185,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,182,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $666.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

