BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 55,535 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 401,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

