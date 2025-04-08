BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Shares of BCRX stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
