Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

BXMT stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.68%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,760.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.