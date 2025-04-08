Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Critical Analysis

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $16.75 billion 8.08 $1.85 billion $1.25 73.15 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Boston Scientific and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 11.07% 17.80% 9.85% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Scientific and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 1 21 1 3.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 0.00

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $108.91, suggesting a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Boston Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system. It also provides technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions; WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device; and implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities, such as cardioverter and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, MRI S-ICD systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers, quadripolar LV leads, ICD leads, pacing leads, remote patient management systems, insertable cardiac monitor systems, and remote cardiac monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers diagnosis and treatment of rate and rhythm disorders of the heart; peripheral arterial and venous diseases; and products to diagnose, treat and ease forms of cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

