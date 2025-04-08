Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$274.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$281.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$204.50 per share, with a total value of C$30,675.00. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$199.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$229.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$220.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$192.05 and a 12 month high of C$285.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

