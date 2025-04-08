Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 61,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,521.61. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

