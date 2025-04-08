Brokerages Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Price Target at $19.25

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $285,259.52. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 9,844.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 million, a P/E ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 814.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

