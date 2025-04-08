Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $86.61

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,893,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

