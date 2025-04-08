Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Target Price at $103.00

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,054,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,418,000 after buying an additional 67,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.