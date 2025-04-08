Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target at $133.69

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.69.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.35.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,278.20. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $298,042.20. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 21,245.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 266,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 167,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

