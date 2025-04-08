Brokers Issue Forecasts for NN’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Get NN alerts:

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for NN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NN has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in NN by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NN by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NN by 58.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 276.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NN by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 427,630 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $1,654,928.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 810,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,894.29. The trade was a 34.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

