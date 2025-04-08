Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Scotiabank

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 152.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 137.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield by 2,029.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

