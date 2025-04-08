Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.10), with a volume of 113078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.10).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on CBOX. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, March 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOX
Cake Box Stock Performance
About Cake Box
Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cake Box
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.