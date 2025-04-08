Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.10), with a volume of 113078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.10).

Get Cake Box alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CBOX. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOX

Cake Box Stock Performance

About Cake Box

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.19.

(Get Free Report)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.