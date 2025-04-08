California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 11,649 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Hamilton Lane worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

HLNE opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day moving average is $164.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

