California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,272 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Envista by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

