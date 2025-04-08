California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of First Financial Bankshares worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,095,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 110,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,222,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,381,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,446,000 after buying an additional 249,011 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,222,000 after buying an additional 2,730,017 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

